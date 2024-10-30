Bauhaus touch to revive neglected Athens waterfront

A model of the plan for the regeneration of the Athens’ Faliro Bay Metropolitan Park.

The European Commission has approved €370 million for Athens’ Faliro Bay Metropolitan Park, a part of the New European Bauhaus initiative and long delayed since initial planning in 2016. The decision, signed by Commissioner for Cohesion and Reforms Elisa Ferreira, greenlights a 54.1-hectares park designed to revive and preserve green spaces across Athens.

Under the plan, 75% of the park area will be green spaces with 2,900 new trees, while the remaining 25% will feature amenities like sports fields, children’s play zones, a summer cinema, and outdoor event areas.

Scheduled for auction by January 2025, the park aims to open by 2028. Regional officials are planning partnerships with private operators to maintain the park’s infrastructure, ensuring sustainability. Athens Regional Governor Nikos Hardalias noted his administration’s efforts to revive the project, stalled under previous leaders, as part of a broader initiative to improve urban sustainability and community access to nature.