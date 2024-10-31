Dry October draws to a close with a small chance of rain coming

People are seen swimming at Flisvos beach on the southern coast of Athens last week. [InTime News]

The driest October in the past 15 years is coming to a close on Thursday, with November bringing hopes of scattered showers in some parts of the country.

According to the National Observatory of Athens’ (NOA) Meteo weather service, reading from the 118 weather stations it operates across the country, rainfall during the month of October was the lowest in has been in 15 years, compounding fears that Greece is looking at a protracted period of drought and water scarcity.

More specifically, Meteo found that 95 of its 118 stations recorded zero to very little rainfall in October, down 80-95% from the month’s average. Moreover, what rainfall there was did not come to more than the 15-year average for October at any of the locations.

The only exceptions for the driest October in 15 years were parts of northwestern Greece like Ioannina and the island of Corfu, where this was the second-driest October since 2009.

This picture may, hopefully, change in November, which starts with a small chance of rain, according to the national weather service, EMY, which forecasts cloudy skies for many parts of the country through the weekend.

In a bulletin on Thursday, EMY foresees the likelihood of scattered showers in parts of Crete on Friday and Sunday, with the Ionian islands and the eastern mainland also getting a bit of rain on Sunday.

Overall, however, the weather over the next few days will be balmy and windy.