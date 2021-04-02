The American College of Greece – Job opening

Deree – The American College of Greece, is looking for an Executive Dean.

Position Available July 1, 2021

The American College of Greece (ACG) is an independent 501(c)(3) U.S. non-profit organization and is the oldest and largest American accredited educational institution in Europe. Founded in 1875 in Smyrna, Asia Minor, and relocated to Greece in 1923, ACG enrolls over 5,700 students served by more than 500 faculty in three educational divisions: Deree, Europe’s largest US-accredited college; Alba Graduate Business School, Greece’s premier, independent graduate business school; Pierce, a leading independent secondary school.

Deree enrolls over 3,500 undergraduate and graduate students from 70 countries and supports the teaching, scholarship and service activities of approximately 300 full-time, adjunct and part-time faculty. The College was the first US institution outside the U.S. to receive regional accreditation (1981, New England Association of Schools and Colleges – now the New England Commission of Higher Education). Since 2011, Deree undergraduate degree recipients have also been eligible to receive the Honors Award of the Open University (UK).

The Executive Dean provides leadership, management and coordination of the Deree undergraduate and graduate programs and services. Reporting to the Senior Vice President and Chief Academic Officer (SVP/CAO), the Executive Dean serves as a member of the President’s Cabinet and supervises the following administrative direct reports: Dean, School of Liberal Arts and Sciences; Dean, School of Business and Economics; Dean, Frances Rich School of Fine and Performing Arts; Dean, School of Graduate and Professional Education; Dean, Academic Administration and Registrar; Dean, ACG Libraries.

SPECIFIC DUTIES

1. Collaborate with the SVP/CAO on development of the Deree academic strategic plan and the annual Deree academic budget; oversee annual budget performance.

2. Collaborate with direct reports to establish, track and evaluate annual priorities and performance.

3. Collaborate with and support administrative offices – Marketing, Admissions, Retention – to achieve enrollment goals.

4. Support other administrative offices / colleagues in achieving institution-wide goals (e.g. advancement, ACG 150 Campaign).

5. Coordinate bi-weekly meetings of the Academic Council and the Deans Council and periodic meetings of the Coordinating Council.

6. Oversee Committee on Academic Standards and Policies and Committee on Standing and Conduct; process and respond to student academic appeals; interface with the Deree Student Government on academic issues.

7. Lead Deree Faculty Meetings; review and initiate changes as needed to the Deree Faculty Manual; oversee annual Deree faculty hiring, performance reviews, promotions and related activities (e.g. sabbatical approvals, salary adjustments).

8. Oversee accreditation (e.g. NECHE) and validation (Open University) processes.

9. Organize academic events and communications (e.g. Deree Commencement Committee; Faculty Orientation; Faculty Development; Faculty Authors Reception; Student Research and Creative Arts Symposium; It’s All Academic Newsletter).

10. Teach 1-2 courses/year and/or lead an administrative unit (e.g. Center of Excellence).

PREFERRED QUALIFICATIONS

1. PhD and a demonstrated record of scholarship, preferably in a discipline that would allow appointment in an appropriate department at the rank of Professor.

2. Substantial experience as a university faculty member and academic administrator, preferably as a school dean or equivalent.

3. Demonstrable effectiveness in maintaining trust and mutually supportive relationships with faculty and administrative colleagues.

4. Strong written and oral communication skills, preferably with knowledge of Greek.

5. Holder of a European Passport.

APPLICATION PROCEDURE

Interested candidates, possessing the required experience and qualifications, please complete the online application here.