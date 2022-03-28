NEWSASSET

Ukrainians bring pets to safety

Inna, a 20-year-old woman from Ukraine (left), is seen with her husband Igor, 28, and their cat Sarah, at a refugee facility in Elefsina, southwest of Athens. The couple, who left their home in Zhytomyr, western Ukraine, came in Greece with their pet, who they adopted three years ago, in the wake of the Russian invasion at the end of last month. The couple, who are both deaf and work as sign language interpreters, said Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had encouraged people fleeing the country to take their pets with them. “We also adore her,” Igor said. A large number of Ukrainian refugees have taken their pets with them.

