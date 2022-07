A revamp of the lower part of Syntagma Square is moving ahead at full speed. Work in the area started in early September 2021 with the aim of completing the project by this spring. However, the discovery of antiquities during excavations on one side of the site caused a delay.

Subscribe to our Newsletters Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox. SIGN UP NOW SIGN UP NOW Kathimerini may send occasional special offers and promotions. By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy