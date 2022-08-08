NEWSASSET

Dadia, taking stock of the damage

Dadia, taking stock of the damage

A view of a rock at the heart of the Dadia National Park in the regional unit of Evros where rangers leave food for hungry vultures. Kathimerini visited the park, a Natura 2000 protected area, where a massive wildfire recently ravaged more than 4,500 hectares of forest, to take stock of the damage. The biggest of the two cores (zone A1) appears to have escaped largely unscathed. However, the fire has burned nearly half of zone A2 to the south. Still, experts are optimistic that the nature of the disaster, which left a mosaic of burned and unburned stretches of forest, combined with the absence of human activity, will allow the forest to regenerate soon. 

Environment Wildlife

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Living costs keep spectators away from Epidaurus
NEWSASSET

Living costs keep spectators away from Epidaurus

Hill of contention
NEWSASSET

Hill of contention

National Library acquires Papadiamantis archive
IMAGES

National Library acquires Papadiamantis archive

Elefsis Shipyards close to streamlining deal validation
PRIVATIZATION

Elefsis Shipyards close to streamlining deal validation

Criteria set for sale of state assets to long-time squatters
PROPERTY

Criteria set for sale of state assets to long-time squatters

Unpublished photos of Asia Minor campaign on show
NEWSASSET

Unpublished photos of Asia Minor campaign on show