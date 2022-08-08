Dadia, taking stock of the damage

A view of a rock at the heart of the Dadia National Park in the regional unit of Evros where rangers leave food for hungry vultures. Kathimerini visited the park, a Natura 2000 protected area, where a massive wildfire recently ravaged more than 4,500 hectares of forest, to take stock of the damage. The biggest of the two cores (zone A1) appears to have escaped largely unscathed. However, the fire has burned nearly half of zone A2 to the south. Still, experts are optimistic that the nature of the disaster, which left a mosaic of burned and unburned stretches of forest, combined with the absence of human activity, will allow the forest to regenerate soon.

