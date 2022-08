Spectators arrive at the Ancient Theater of Epidaurus. Attendance numbers at this summer’s shows, which are part of the Athens Epidaurus Festival, have not matched expectations, say organizers, who blame the trend on soaring living costs, primarily high gas prices.

