Antiquities being repositioned at Thessaloniki metro station

Antiquities found during the construction of the metro system in the northern port city of Thessaloniki are being put back into place following their controversial extraction for the needs of the much-delayed project about a year ago. Among these is part of the Decumanus Maximus, the central east-west avenue of late Roman/early Byzantine Thessaloniki. The goal is for the project of returning temporarily removed artifacts and showcasing them on Level -1 of the Venizelos station to be completed by the end of the year. A glass structure will protect the station and the archaeological site while at the same time offering an unobstructed view of the neighboring 15th-century monuments, the Hamza Bey Mosque and the Bezesteni Ottoman Market. [Alexandros Avramidis]

