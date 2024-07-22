NEWSASSET BUSINESS

Folli Follie ready to turn a new page

Folli Follie ready to turn a new page

The recent court decision on the criminal part of the Folli Follie case has sent many clear messages, according to the chief executive officer of the jewelry, watch and fashion accessory company, Giorgos Samios.

He says that the temporary management, which was appointed five years ago by the Capital Market Commission and which he heads, has largely completed its mission, with one key matter remaining: That of the release of the company’s assets, in order to ensure valuable liquidity and to compensate the bond investors of Folli Follie, which during the days of the Koutsolioutsos family starred in one of the world’s biggest corporate scandals.

