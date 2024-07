People take photographs of the ceremonial changing of the Presidential Guard at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in front of Parliament on Tuesday night. Greece’s Parliament building has been given an energy upgrade with new lighting that helps it stand out more prominently.

