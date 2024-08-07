Customers lining up for luxury residences that will be completed in 2027
Five of the 20 luxury maisonettes and penthouses to be built on the site of the Agios Kosmas marina have already been sold, for €33 million, developer Orilina Properties says.
The project, Marina Residences by Kengo Kuma, got the go-ahead last January and is expected to be completed by 2027. It will be part of the huge residential/commercial development at Athens’ seaside suburb of Elliniko.
A maisonette fetched the highest price, €8.2 million. All residences will have private pools and and access to a luxury retail development.
The building site was acquired for €27.57 million.