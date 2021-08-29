THE NEW YORK TIMES

US launches strike on ISIS-K as bombing’s death toll soars

us-launches-strike-on-isis-k-as-bombing-s-death-toll-soars
People hoping to gain access, gather outside the international airport in Kabul, Afghanistan on Aug. 25, 2021. [Jim Huylebroek/The New York Times]
Adam Nossiter, Eric Schmitt

The US military said Friday night that it had launched its first reprisal strike for the devastating suicide bombing at Kabul’s airport the day before, using a drone to target and apparently kill a planner for the group that claimed responsibility for the deaths of as many as 170 civilians and 13 US service members.

“US military forces conducted an over-the-horizon counterterrorism operation today against an ISIS-K planner,” Capt. Bill Urban, a spokesperson for US Central Command, said in a statement, referring to the Islamic State group affiliate in Afghanistan, also known as Islamic State Khorasan.

“The unmanned airstrike occurred in the Nangarhar province of Afghanistan,” Urban said. “Initial indications are that we killed the target. We know of no civilian casualties.”

The attack at the airport Thursday was one of the deadliest bombings in the nearly two decades since the US-led invasion. US officials believe “another terror attack in Kabul is likely,” the White House press secretary, Jen Psaki, said Friday afternoon. “The threat is ongoing and it is active. Our troops are still in danger.”

On Friday night, the US Embassy again warned Americans to leave the airport immediately because of security threats.

While it was unclear how many Americans had risked the trip to the airport Friday, the dangers of another terrorist strike did not keep away Afghans desperate to flee the Taliban.

Hundreds of them continued to crowd Kabul’s airport Friday, even as the death toll from the previous day’s blast neared 200 with hundreds more wounded, keeping the city’s hospitals grimly busy all day.

The size of the crowd at the airport did drop sharply, however, with fear paring the numbers down to hundreds from the thousands of previous days. The suicide bombing ripped right into the jostling throng Thursday afternoon.

The attack also killed 13 US service members, and one of the first to be identified was Rylee McCollum, 20, a Marine who had been on his first overseas deployment, according to his father. He was one of 10 Marines, two soldiers, and one Navy medic killed in the attack, according to defense officials.

On Friday, the Pentagon changed its earlier statement that there were possibly two suicide blasts set off at the airport by ISIS-K, instead saying it was just one.

[This article originally appeared in The New York Times.]

Security US
READ MORE
A plane lands at Tempelhof Airport during the airlift of supplies to West Berlin, 1948. In the last several days, top administration officials have seized on the Afghanistan airlift as the heart of what they hope is a better story to tell: tens of thousands of people evacuated from Kabul safely, with no fatalities among American troops. [Henry Ries/The New York Times]
THE NEW YORK TIMES

Eager to shift narrative, Biden team puts airlift in historical context

Armed men with Taliban members, center, in Kabul, Afghanistan on August 15. [Jim Huylebroek/The New York Times]
THE NEW YORK TIMES

Intelligence warned of Afghan military collapse, despite Biden’s assurances

Lead equipment engineer Robert Young holds a silicon wafer from a chip-manufacturing machine at the IBM research facility in Albany, N.Y., June 30. A $150 million chip-making tool from a Dutch company has become a lever in the US-Chinese struggle. It also shows how entrenched the global supply chain is. [Bryan Derballa/The New York Times]
THE NEW YORK TIMES

The tech cold war’s ‘most complicated machine’ that’s out of China’s reach

Jason Dempsey, 49, sits for a portrait outside of his home in Arlington, Va., on Wednesday. He deployed as an Army officer to Afghanistan where he worked to train Afghan forces that are now fighting a losing battle against the Taliban. [Alyssa Schukar/The New York Times]
THE NEW YORK TIMES

‘No victory dance’: Veterans of Afghan war feel torn over pullout

A man inspects the damage to a building on Monday, May 17, in Ashdod, Israel, caused by a rocket fired from Gaza Strip. Israeli warplanes unleashed a fierce air bombardment on Gaza City before dawn on Monday as Hamas militants in the coastal enclave continued to target towns in southern Israel with barrages of rockets. [Dan Balilty/New York Times]
THE NEW YORK TIMES

Gaza war deepens a long-running humanitarian crisis

the-taliban-close-in-on-afghan-cities-pushing-the-country-to-the-brink
THE NEW YORK TIMES

The Taliban close in on Afghan cities, pushing the country to the brink