Yes, you can run a Marathon

Patrick Hynes, a runner from Park Slope, runs with his wife, Katie Casto Hynes, as he prepares for the NYC Marathon, in Brooklyn on Nov. 2, 2012. Preparing to run 26.2 miles can be daunting. Here’s how to structure four months of training. [Michael Nagle/The New York Times]

When you cross the finish line of your first marathon, the high can make it easy to forget about everything you’ve put your mind and body through to get there. There’s no question that covering 26.2 miles is an impressive feat of endurance and athleticism, but it can be an attainable goal for most runners with the right preparation.

Most marathoners train for about 16 weeks before the big day. Here, we’ve put together a four-part guide that breaks the cycle into four-week segments, each with a specific training focus. It also includes tips on nutrition, speed workouts, strength training and mental preparation.

To start this plan, you should feel comfortable running about 25 miles per week, including a regular long run of at least 10 miles. If you’re not there yet, consider running a shorter race this year and gradually working your way up to that mileage before starting a 16-week program. (If you have a marathon on the calendar for this fall, your training should already be underway. But you can still use this guide to check on your progress, and to take advantage of the advice for month two and beyond, depending on your race date.)

Marathon training can feel like a slog at times, and it helps to make peace with the long commitment. “Training isn’t sexy and it doesn’t deliver immediate gratification,” said Jessica Hofheimer, a running coach in North Carolina who works with runners of all levels. But if you stick with it and enjoy the process, nothing beats the reward of crossing the finish line.

Month One: Build a foundation

The first four weeks of marathon training (beginning about four months before race day) focus on building the base of strength and endurance you’ll tap into throughout the training cycle. Your mileage will be relatively low, and your pace for most runs should generally feel easy.

Aim to run four or five times a week, including a long run of at least 10 miles. Supplement your running with strength training at least twice a week, which will help you avoid injury as you increase your mileage.

Make sure you’re eating enough to support your training, which is probably more than you’re used to — that means simple carbs before a run, then protein and carbs to recover afterward. And start prepping your mind for the long training block ahead: It can help to visualize yourself crossing the finish line and soaking it all in.

Month Two: Increase the miles, find your pace

The second month of marathon training is more structured: Your weekly mileage will start to grow, and if you’re trying to hit a particular goal time, you should start incorporating some miles at that pace during some of your runs.

You’ll also start extending your long run by a mile or two each week, with the goal of hitting 15 miles at the end of the month. (If you’re training for a hilly race, find routes that will help you prepare for the terrain.)

As you run more, nutrition becomes even more important. Make sure you’re eating enough calories to sustain your mileage and recover from your long runs, and begin testing your strategy for race-day fueling. What works for one person may not work for you, so use this time to dial in your own approach.

Remind yourself that not every run will go according to plan. But you’re already approaching the halfway mark of the training cycle — keep track of your successes and reflect on them as race day gets closer.

Month Three: Here come the 20-milers

By now, your body should be getting used to the marathon training rhythm. During this block, you’ll take on your highest mileage: It’s time to add in the 20-mile long runs, which will help prepare your body for the fatigue of the marathon’s final miles.

If you’re focused on a time goal, you’ll also increase the intensity of some of your runs by spending more time running at goal race pace.

As your mileage builds, it’s normal to wonder where your motivation went. But there’s also a real sense of accomplishment that comes with checking off each 20-mile run, especially if this is your first marathon. Now is a good time to remind yourself why you’re training and pay special attention to sleep and smart nutrition.

Month Four: Time to taper

This is the homestretch: Typically, that means one last 20-miler before you get to cut back, or “taper,” for about three weeks.

Use your final 20-miler as a dress rehearsal for race day: clothes, shoes, food, hydration and maybe some miles at your goal pace. Experienced marathoners and coaches will tell you: “nothing new on race day.”

Even though you’re running less, you shouldn’t cut down on calories. Keep eating well to help your body recover. And don’t skimp on sleep. You’ll probably get a case of nerves as the marathon approaches. Trust in your preparation and take the time to look back over your training logs as a reminder of all the work you’ve put in. When everything falls into place, the race becomes a celebration of your effort.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.