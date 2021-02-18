letting-the-dark-past-stay-in-the-past

The deliberate nurturing of hate and anger usually ends in tragedy. We bore witness to this in the United States. The events that took place on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC on January 6 were no accident but rather the inevitable conclusion of a sustained campaign of hatred, lies and intolerance.

Unfortunately, a number of people in Greece still continue to pour fuel on the fire and distort the public discourse, especially on social media. Hard-hitting criticism of any government’s actions or even its most fundamental principles by the opposition is the lifeblood of democracy. But the use of foul language and inflammatory insults, beyond any stretch of the imagination, only leads to mass delirium. This is not a question of decorum or what is aesthetically pleasing; this is about a path that can easily lead to large-scale violence.

Greece in 2021 is not the Greece of 1944 or 1973. We are not in the midst of a civil war or living under a military dictatorship. Nor will we ever have to again. There are many who daydream of being a hero forged in similar conditions. Their show is unconvincing though, and it does not have the same traction it used to.

Nobody wants to forget the past. In fact, we know that there is a difference between oblivion and historical amnesia.

But there should be no place for those who want to put us in a time machine. Those who can remember, those who are older, understand the differences between the past and the present. The younger generations do not comprehend the message spread by the people who want to be part of the mainstream again, fighting yesterday’s demons. Unfortunately, they do not even know the basic story.

We have many difficult challenges to face and ambitious goals to reach. There is no point in fighting the battles of yesterday again.