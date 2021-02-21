The climate and our defenses

The state needs to learn the requisite lessons from the extreme weather that hit Greece this past week.

Climate change is here and it is testing the response, abilities and limits of state mechanisms not just in Greece but around the globe.

Our recent experience is also a good indication of where some of the money from the European Union’s recovery fund needs to go – and that is toward upgrading the country’s electricity networks and infrastructure, as well as bolstering the Civil Protection Authority and providing more training to its staff.