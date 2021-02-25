Understanding priorities

No issue should be excluded from the arena of political debate. That said, however, the big issue that is currently being discussed by party leaders in Parliament lends itself to exaggerations, verbal or otherwise.

It may sound trite, but it is true: The country has much more serious – both domestic and external – challenges that it has to be dealing with. These are challenges that affect the health, wellbeing and safety of society as a whole.

Leaders from all political parties need to be able to come to a common understanding on such big issues and not allow them to become overshadowed by political expediency.

Awareness and understanding of priorities – what is important and what is not – must remain clear even in the moment of a fierce political dispute.