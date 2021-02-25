OPINION

Understanding priorities

No issue should be excluded from the arena of political debate. That said, however, the big issue that is currently being discussed by party leaders in Parliament lends itself to exaggerations, verbal or otherwise.

It may sound trite, but it is true: The country has much more serious – both domestic and external – challenges that it has to be dealing with. These are challenges that affect the health, wellbeing and safety of society as a whole.

Leaders from all political parties need to be able to come to a common understanding on such big issues and not allow them to become overshadowed by political expediency.

Awareness and understanding of priorities – what is important and what is not – must remain clear even in the moment of a fierce political dispute.

READ MORE
kostas-bakoyannis-the-murderer-should-be-treated-like-a-murderer-nothing-else0
TERRORISM

Kostas Bakoyannis: The murderer should be treated like a murderer, nothing else

[InTime News]
SEXUAL ABUSE

A serious debate that unites or a shouting match that divides?

[InTime News]
OPINION

Madness breeding division

OPINION

No alternative

from-the-us-to-china-and-greece-s-interests0
OPINION

From the US to China, and Greece’s interests

OPINION

Defense against slander and hatred