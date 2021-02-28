Containing the fire

The last few days have brought to the fore the self-destructive tendencies of our democracy. This time around, however, our political parties exercised, albeit ambiguously and belatedly, some self-control.

Now that the noise has subsided somewhat, it is time to think about how easy it is to start a fire on social media over a specific issue that could engulf the entire political system.

This is something we need to think about, because there are forces lurking, looking for a reason to push the country to the political extremes again.