Listening to the statements of officials from the ruling New Democracy party and main opposition SYRIZA, it appears that there is something they agree on: Both have been saying that further tension and division must be avoided.

Now all they have to do is prove that they mean what they say, at the very least by desisting from more incendiary rhetoric and accusations.

The temperature is rising to dangerous levels out on the streets of Greece and it is up to our political leaders to get it back down to normal, manageable levels.