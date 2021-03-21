There is a generation that has found itself between the clashing rocks of two crises – the economic and the health crisis.

These are young people who rightly feel suffocated after a year of quarantine.

The question is: What will our political system offer these people? Will it just offer an alibi for temper tantrums? Perhaps new methods of maintaining law and order?

Or will it offer better education and jobs? Will it offer a creative outlet for their anxiety? Or will it use that anxiety as fuel for political fantasies?