Alternative career paths

The biggest negative impact from the radical, albeit essential, changes being introduced to the public university admissions system is that many young people will be left out of higher education.

For this collateral damage to be mitigated, high school students need to be given ample time and information so that they can explore all the different avenues and career paths that are open to them, as the ministry has announced it will do.

The sooner this system is set up and put into motion, the better.

