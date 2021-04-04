OPINION

A plan for everyone

The government has submitted its detailed proposal to utilize resources from the European Union’s Recovery Fund.

The ruling majority is committed to allowing time for a thorough debate in Parliament. 

The opposition parties must not pursue the well-trodden path of disparagement and rejecting all proposals.

Everyone must contribute positively with concrete proposals to this program whose horizon stretches far beyond four years.

The success of this program will decide whether the country will be able to provide the pool of talent that currently remains either unused or migrates abroad with a way out of their current difficulties. The opportunity is historic.

