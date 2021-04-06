Calm, not more uncertainty

No policy for protecting public health and stemming the coronavirus can be expected to work without the cooperation of the country’s citizens.

Similarly, no measure – even when justified by unexpected surges in new infections and hospitalizations – can succeed when citizens feel that they have been blindsided without good reason.

Greece’s public morale and collective psychology has been badly affected by the pandemic and the state and the scientific community have the obligation to convey a sense of calm and security – not add to people’s sense of insecurity and uncertainty.