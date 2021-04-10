Two schools of thought

A lot of valuable lessons can be drawn by studying the history of foreign policy and it is a discussion that needs to be carried out without restrictions and taboos.

The two former prime ministers who engaged in an exchange of public comments yesterday belonged and still belong to different schools of thought, which, however, are not entirely incompatible.

The crux of the matter is that schools of thought are one thing and camps dominated by fruitless evocation of the past and division are quite another.