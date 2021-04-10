Unresolved crimes

There are now many files of unsolved crimes which point to terrorism or mafia – murders, assassination attempts, serious bombings – which are weighing down Greek democracy.

As long as these acts go unpunished, the stigma of a country that has not yet freed itself from organized crime remains.

It is a matter of the credibility of the state. It must show its citizens, first and foremost, but also the outside world, that the country’s authorities are able to bring the perpetrators of such serious crimes to justice.