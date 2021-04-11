OPINION

National regeneration

The day after the pandemic cannot lead to sustainable prosperity unless the demographic decline is reversed. 

It is vital that the country repatriates those who left during the economic crisis, but not just in terms of numbers.

It mainly needs a quality “transfusion” of the knowledge and innovation of its people who currently have careers elsewhere. 

A necessary condition for creating a stream of repatriation is to provide Greeks abroad with guarantees of a stable institutional and fiscal environment.

Their return should not rely on their patriotism alone.

