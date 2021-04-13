OPINION

The obvious system

There should have been nothing complicated about the process of voting in national elections for Greeks who live abroad and are registered on the country’s electoral roll. It would require a simple letter, just as foreseen by the Greek Constitution.

Instead of something so straightforward, however, Greece’s political parties ended up agreeing on a system that entails so many bureaucratic obstacles, it discourages rather than encourages participation in national elections here.

Even though the issue has dragged on way too long, it is not too late for the political parties to agree on the most obvious system instead of experimenting with schemes that are on the brink of being unconstitutional.

Politics
READ MORE
Outgoing prime minister Kostas Simitis (left) and his successor Kostas Karamanlis shake hands during the changeover at the Maximos Mansion in Athens, on March 10, 2004. [ANA-MPA]
OPINION

National duty for self-reflection and truth

diaspora-vote-is-not-an-issue-to-fight-over
OPINION

Diaspora vote is not an issue to fight over

A worker adjusts the Greek flag atop of the old National Library building in Athens, Wednesday. Greece launched a 30-year government bond auction on Wednesday, hoping to take advantage of low interest rates and improve its debt profile, in part to offset the impact of the pandemic on the country’s public finances. [Thanassis Stavrakis/AP]
OPINION

Hope for a reboot

‘If Erdogan had been counting on his third consecutive “reset” with a US administration, President Biden has disappointed him,’ the author says.
OPINION

The Turkish dictator and President Biden

west-turning-up-the-pressure-on-erdogan
OPINION

West turning up the pressure on Erdogan

bulgarian-election-result-alarms-west
OPINION

Bulgarian election result alarms West