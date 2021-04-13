The obvious system

There should have been nothing complicated about the process of voting in national elections for Greeks who live abroad and are registered on the country’s electoral roll. It would require a simple letter, just as foreseen by the Greek Constitution.

Instead of something so straightforward, however, Greece’s political parties ended up agreeing on a system that entails so many bureaucratic obstacles, it discourages rather than encourages participation in national elections here.

Even though the issue has dragged on way too long, it is not too late for the political parties to agree on the most obvious system instead of experimenting with schemes that are on the brink of being unconstitutional.