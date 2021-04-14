Ambivalence over the vaccines is blocking the way out of the coronavirus pandemic.

After all the back and forth of European governments, US federal health officials have now called for a pause in the use of Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine. However, apart from its different legal culture, the US also has the luxury of a huge stock of alternative vaccines.

The debate over the extremely rare complications risks overshadowing the overwhelming benefits of inoculating the public.

Skepticism must not be allowed to spread. Without public faith in the vaccine, we will not get out of the woods.