OPINION

Frankness may do the trick

Last week’s heated press conference in Ankara may have fleetingly given the impression of increased tension between Greece and Turkey.

What it certainly confirmed, however, is the very great distance separating the two sides. This, in turn, leads to the question: How can such a chasm with a neighbor be dealt with?

The answer that was given to this question by Greece’s top diplomat is that you make your positions crystal-clear by addressing the other side directly.

This frankness may be the very thing that will also break the ice and ease the tension – in any case, it is certainly better than scowling at each other with suspicion from a distance.

