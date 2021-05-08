Fear of change

No matter which political camp someone claims to belong to, there is one thing that they simply cannot argue: that the labor market can continue to operate on the basis of rules and regulations that were designed 40 years ago, under very different circumstances.

Of course, the provisions of the labor reform bill being introduced by the government can and should be discussed and debated. But conservatism rooted in fear and the attitude of insisting that nothing should change is not conducive and only serves to keep the economy stuck in a rut.

Greece, however, is in a position whether there is no time to lose; it doesn’t have the luxury of waiting any longer.