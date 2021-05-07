Focusing on what matters

The ongoing debate over who was the first to propose that Athens should push for the patents of the Covid-19 vaccines to be suspended is for domestic consumption only.

We could dismiss the affair as being in too poor taste to bother with if it were not for the fact that it is connected to the absolutely vital need to use all of the vaccines we have available right now.

Instead of wasting energy on arguing which political party should take the credit for the patent initiative, we could instead be using that same energy to champion the vaccination drive – and this is especially so for the main opposition, which is acting as though it has nothing to do with the effort to get enough of the population vaccinated so that we can have a wall of immunity against the virus.