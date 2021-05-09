OPINION

Silent benefit

Those who prevent a disaster before it happens are rarely praised for their efforts. And few among the Greek public appreciate the effort it took to prevent the bankruptcy of the largest Greek state-run company, Public Power Corporation, or to save the country’s over-indebted mail service Hellenic Post.

The government is not credited with these efforts, nor with its contribution to rescuing a systemic bank that was in a precarious position. However, these are successes that have been of great benefit to the Greek taxpayer.

