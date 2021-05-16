Open letter to the PM: Thessaloniki metro antiquities in peril

To Mr Kyriakos Mitsotakis,

As Greeks of the diaspora, philhellenes and students of ancient and Byzantine culture, we are greatly dismayed by the recent developments jeopardizing the preservation of the important remains of Late Antique and Byzantine Thessaloniki revealed in the course of constructing the city’s metro. Since the emergence of archaeology as a modern academic discipline, this is one of the most spectacular finds from these periods anywhere in the world. The intact road that was uncovered formed the heart of the Late Antique capital and the second most important city of Byzantium such as it was developed between the 4th and the 12th centuries. Nothing equivalent is known from anywhere else, neither in this considerable territorial and chronological expanse, nor in urban significance. The paramount importance of this finding is such that the city of Thessaloniki can qualify as a primary UNESCO World Heritage site (the largest and best preserved Late Antique and Byzantine city anywhere in the world) and be developed as a tourist destination of the first order.

Although it is both appropriate and technologically possible to keep the archaeological complex around the Venizelou metro station in its place, the metro construction company prefers to dismantle it into bits and pieces, temporarily move them to storage outside the city, and place them back after the station’s construction. This procedure not only destroys underlying archaeological strata and exposes the finds to danger but has also proven to fail. Extremely important finds of the same period in the station around the square of Hagia Sophia were dismantled and moved to storage outside the city. However, the effort to put them back in their original place after the metro works were concluded was unsuccessful, since they could no longer fit in the space from which they had been extracted. This procedure threatens the authenticity of this unique complex of monuments, which is one of the criteria used by UNESCO in order to award the characterization “World Heritage site.”

For this reason, a number of Greek cultural institutions sued in order to prevent this destruction. The case was recently adjudicated by the Greek Council of State that ruled, with a narrow majority of one vote (13-12), that it is not illegal to dismantle the Venizelou finds for the quick completion of the construction. This ruling gave priority to a fast solution over the preservation of the archaeological finds in their place. The difference of one vote plainly shows that the answer to the question of what is more advantageous is not clear.

We believe that the preservation of the antiquities in their original location is consistent with the Greek state’s obligation to preserve cultural heritage – in this case cultural heritage not only of Greek but of European dimensions – and ultimately more beneficial. In terms of Thessaloniki’s touristic, economic, cultural and existential future, the preservation of the antiquities in their original location is the only appropriate course of action. The Thessaloniki finds ought to be celebrated as an unprecedented opportunity to honor and showcase the potential of modern Greek archaeology and technology. Instead, their preservation in situ is presented as a luxury that the Greek state cannot afford. Placed together with Thessaloniki’s 15 World Heritage monuments, the city can use these unparalleled finds to envision and implement a master plan for future development as a key tourist destination, ensuring economic prosperity. We implore you to intervene in order to prevent the dismantling of this singularly important patrimony and its exposure to danger. In the context of Byzantine archaeology, these monuments are so unique that their displacement/destruction would be a calamity tantamount to Francesco Morosini’s bombardment of the Parthenon in 1687.

Applicable plans that will allow the people of Thessaloniki to enjoy the benefits of a city metro without losing the most important evidence for the continuity of urban life in their city for 24 centuries do exist. Now they should be implemented.

Panagiotis Agapitos, Professor of Byzantine Literature, University of Cyprus

Suzanne Akbari, Professor of Medieval Studies, Institute for Advanced Study, Princeton

Michael Alram, Director of the Coin Cabinet of the Vienna Museum of Art; Vice President of the Austrian Academy of Sciences

Dimiter Angelov, Dumbarton Oaks Professor of Byzantine History; Faculty Affiliate of the Department of Classics, Harvard University

Alice-Mary Talbot, Director of Byzantine Studies Emerita, Dumbarton Oaks Research Library and Collection; former President of the Medieval Academy of America; Doctor honoris causa of the University of St. Andrews

Andrei Timotin, Associate Professor of Philosophy, University of Bucharest; Chair of the Romanian National Committee on Byzantine Studies

Pablo Ubierna, Professor of Medieval History and Researcher of Late Antique and Byzantine History, University of Buenos Aires; Chair of the Argentinian National Committee on Byzantine Studies