OPINION

The significance of Evros

Last year’s push at the Evros land border with Turkey was not a case of Greece coming under pressure from an influx of refugees and migrants. It was a case of Greece defending itself and Europe against an attempt to destabilize the bloc, in an attack that used human beings instead of weapons.

In the face of this hybrid threat by an autocratic power that tried to exploit European humanitarianism as a back door, Greece held its own and Europe’s defenses.

It is this achievement that was honored by Greek President Katerina Sakellaropoulou during her visit to the border – of Greece and Europe – last weekend.

