Dangerous exposure

It is difficult to understand why staff in the fire service’s elite Special Disaster Mitigation Units (EMAK) face consequences if they do not get vaccinated against the coronavirus, while those in other, equally important, agencies, do not.

It is difficult for the government to explain why it hasn’t already made it clear how it will deal with the unwillingness of National Health System employees who insist on exposing themselves and citizens to danger. Vague declarations do not make anyone conform.