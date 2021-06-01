OPINION

Following the money

The Hellenic Police appears to have done the methodical preparation and work required to identify major organized crime networks. But cracking down on them and ending their turf wars and fatal exchanges cannot be delayed any longer.

It is an effort that must involve all state agencies and the judiciary. As is often the case in such investigations, the key is to follow the money.

The climate of insecurity caused by a string of assassinations and the feeling that nobody can touch the “Greek mafia” must be dispelled.

[InTime News]
