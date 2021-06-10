OPINION

Vitriolic reactions

There’s a mechanism constantly at work on the internet and on social media that poisons every single thing that comes to the surface of public discussion.

Even individuals who are not politicians or some other kind of public figure, or issues that belong strictly in the private sphere, are treated to a raging river of vitriolic, libelous and painfully offensive reactions that create a climate of social cannibalism and undermine every notion of human decency.

The baying mass needs to be shunned and people who are officially in the public sphere must make sure that they do not allow themselves to get carried away. In fact, they must explicitly condemn this kind of hate.

