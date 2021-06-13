A political anachronism

Not just society, but Greece as a whole is changing, yet the main opposition appears determined not to come to terms with that fact.

SYRIZA continues to insist on positions, employ a style and occasionally even cling to people that lost their public appeal about four decades ago.

What SYRIZA is trying to do is create a wave of indignation similar to that which swept the country in 2015 and brought the leftists to power.

What it forgets is that things are very different today to how they were back then, and, most importantly, that citizens are much more experienced and have much greater demands of their political leaders.