Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s announcement about Varosha during his visit to the occupied north of Cyprus did not come as a surprise. However, it creates a negative climate in view of the expected pressure to resume negotiations on the Cyprus issue.

Athens and Nicosia are called upon to draw their strategy in an unfavorable environment.

The situation will require some very careful handling, especially since Erdogan is trying to create new precedents in Cyprus, while ostensibly toning down the tension in Greek-Turkish relations.