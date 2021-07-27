OPINION

Populism in education

Alexis Tsipras, the leader of the leftist SYRIZA opposition, has promised that university candidates who fail to get in because of the government’s decision to introduce a minimum threshold for entry into tertiary education, will be ensured a seat next year. It is an outrageous pledge.

Except for talking about the number of university entrants, does Greece’s opposition have any pragmatic reforms to propose for the future of the country’s higher education? Or will it insist on treating universities as a reservoir for political support?

