Greece has switched gear

The fact that Greece was the first country to receive European Commission approval for the new Partnership Agreement for the Development Framework, better known here as ESPA, carries strong symbolic value.

The development can be seen as yet another message that the country has changed gear.

Symbolism aside, the ESPA – as well as the EU’s post-pandemic recovery fund – present Greece with a historic growth opportunity.

Thus far, the government’s performance indicates that this opportunity will not go to waste.