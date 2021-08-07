Existential threats

Greece has for years managed to stay on its feet thanks to the professionalism and the dedication of its frontline workers that protect the country against all sorts of threats.

The threats change and they become more intimidating. They can certainly not be tackled with political squabbling and online mudslinging.

Greece faces challenges that threaten its very survival. It will once again manage to overcome thanks to the professionals and volunteers that perform their duties.

We absolutely need to get our act together, to join hands and prepare ourselves, because there is still a tough road ahead.