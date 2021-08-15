OPINION

The Evia project

The immense and urgent work of the rebirth of northern Evia should not only be the work of the state. Everyone must be called upon to contribute to the restoration of the environment and the productive base – universities, environmental organizations, businesses and individuals. 

The body that will undertake the coordination of this effort must make use of all the available resources – donations, but also know-how – with speed and transparency, in order for the now-destroyed area to be transformed into a model of green reconstruction. 

The bureaucratic mistakes of the past, which failed to make the most of the initial enthusiasm of those who wanted to help, must not be repeated.

