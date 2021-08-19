OPINION

Warding off a surge

The number of foreign visitors this summer will likely exceed expectations. Regrettably, this encouraging development is open to another interpretation: Many Greeks have been traveling without adherence to the health protocols and social distancing mandated by experts.

Return trips must be monitored, holidaymakers must behave responsibly, and those who are still hesitant about getting vaccinated must finally do so, or we run the risk of an autumn surge. The time for persuasion and laxity is over.

