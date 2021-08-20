OPINION

Prestige, not fame

At the beginning of the pandemic, when the rules of healthy behavior were at stake, the idea of recruiting celebrities as bearers of the government’s message seemed right. 

But for a complex subject, such as the vaccine against Covid-19, the prestige of scientific discourse is irreplaceable. 

Only doctors can persuade people to get vaccinated, and in particular doctors who have a personal relationship with their patients – and not through television. 

These are the people who must be mobilized by the state.

