OPINION

The challenge of compliance

Epidemiological data, as well as social justice, required a tightening of the measures against the coronavirus, which are now focused on the unvaccinated. 

Those who took advantage of the free prevention measure offered to them by the state, the vaccine, should not be deprived of their freedoms or their access to the health system, which must not be allowed to be overburdened again. 

The effectiveness of the announced measures will of course be judged by the meticulousness of their implementation. The weight must now fall on the checks required to ensure compliance.

READ MORE
Worshippers attend prayers during the Muslim festival of Eid al-Adha at what has now become the Grand Mosque of Hagia Sophia, in Istanbul, on July 20. [Kemal Aslan/Reuters]
CULTURE

Hagia Sophia: Chronicle of a death foretold

OPINION

Irresponsible unionism

OPINION

Constant battle

[AP]
OPINION

Our Balkan tourists

President Joe Biden arrives to speak about the evacuation of American citizens, their families, SIV applicants and vulnerable Afghans in the East Room of the White House, Friday, in Washington. [Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP]
OPINION

A counterargument for the United States

[Reuters]
OPINION

The audacity of ignorance