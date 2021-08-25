The challenge of compliance

Epidemiological data, as well as social justice, required a tightening of the measures against the coronavirus, which are now focused on the unvaccinated.

Those who took advantage of the free prevention measure offered to them by the state, the vaccine, should not be deprived of their freedoms or their access to the health system, which must not be allowed to be overburdened again.

The effectiveness of the announced measures will of course be judged by the meticulousness of their implementation. The weight must now fall on the checks required to ensure compliance.