Civil protection is key

If you put aside the extreme rhetoric heard in Parliament on Wednesday during the discussion on the recent wildfires, no one really had anything fundamentally different to suggest for the country’s civil protection mechanism.

The differences dividing the political parties in Parliament are not about the main issue at hand, which is the infrastructure the state needs to develop so as to respond effectively to the challenges of the climate crisis.

The civil protection mechanism now firmly belongs at the core of the state apparatus and must be treated as such by all the political forces. And the people chosen to head these services must reflect a commitment to the continuity of the state.