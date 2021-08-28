Dangerous ambivalence

Most of Greece’s opposition parties agree that the coronavirus vaccine is the only safe and effective means of protecting public health and curbing the pandemic.

This fundamental admission, however, is undermined on an almost daily basis by the ambivalence of their stance, as they appear to accept that vaccination must be mandatory for some professional sectors but then go on to oppose the plan in public.

The only thing that this attitude accomplishes is to give more fodder to the anti-vaxxers.

The vital target of achieving widespread immunity would be much better served without cheap populist shots against the vaccine campaign.