A vital change

Every year around this time, we hear people everywhere complaining about the fact that students could get into university with a score on their national entrance exams of below – and often well below – 10/20. This year’s university entrance exam system has exposed the fundamental problem of having too many departments and schools.

The government has already invested significantly in the alternative of vocational training and education after high school. It is a change that was bound to be difficult and painful. But it is also necessary for restoring the true role of universities and emancipating them from clientelist expediency.