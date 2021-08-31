OPINION

Controlling reactions

There is absolutely nothing to be gained by arguing over which political party is to blame for the increasingly vocal protests against the coronavirus vaccine. It is, in fact, a harmful discussion.

Instead of becoming embroiled in such debates, the country’s parties should be more concerned about preventing these reactions to the pandemic from morphing into an anti-systemic movement against our institutions.

The wounds opened by populism in the past are still fresh. We cannot repeat the same mistakes again.

