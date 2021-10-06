OPINION

Freedom with checks

People who are fully vaccinated against the coronavirus should be able to freely enjoy all aspects of social life. For them, there is no reason for any government-imposed restrictions. 

However, guaranteeing that this freedom remains in place demands that strict checks be carried out at closed venues such as cinemas and restaurants, and that unvaccinated individuals are turned away.

This is something that both the authorities and the business owners involved are responsible for.

